Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $815,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8%

ITW opened at $250.62 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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