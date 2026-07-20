Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Illinois Tool Works worth $210,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $276.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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