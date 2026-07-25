Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $89,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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