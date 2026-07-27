Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,122,535,000 after acquiring an additional 151,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0%

ITW stock opened at $282.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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