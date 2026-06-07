Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $252.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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