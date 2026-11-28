Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 243,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,296,349,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,788,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,479,219,000 after buying an additional 128,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $992,667,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $782,343,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $603,166,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $284.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $242.05 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 103.35% and a net margin of 19.39%. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest Santi sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.87, for a total transaction of $17,572,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 266,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,000,945.71. This trade represents a 18.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illinois Tool Works from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $277.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $317.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $278.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE: ITW is a global diversified manufacturer founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. The company develops and sells products and equipment for industrial and commercial customers through a portfolio of specialized businesses. Its offerings include automotive components, food-service equipment, welding products, testing and measurement instruments, construction products, and specialty polymers and fluids. ITW also provides equipment and related services used in manufacturing and other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report