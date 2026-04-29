Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $93,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.76 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.27 and a 200 day moving average of $261.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $327.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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