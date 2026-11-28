Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,054,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 505,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $129,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $284.14 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.05 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.35. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 103.35% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $293.00 target price (down from $297.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $278.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Santi sold 60,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.87, for a total value of $17,572,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 266,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,000,945.71. The trade was a 18.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE: ITW is a global diversified manufacturer founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. The company develops and sells products and equipment for industrial and commercial customers through a portfolio of specialized businesses. Its offerings include automotive components, food-service equipment, welding products, testing and measurement instruments, construction products, and specialty polymers and fluids. ITW also provides equipment and related services used in manufacturing and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

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