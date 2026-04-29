Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,988 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.27% of Illumina worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,364 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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