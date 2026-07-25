Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,567 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 142,686 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 6.3% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.02% of Illumina worth $190,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 671.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $199.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Trending Headlines about Illumina

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Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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