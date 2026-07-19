Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,016 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 123,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Illumina worth $184,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here