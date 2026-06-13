Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,160 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 5.1% of Triple Frond Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Illumina worth $49,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,071 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,450,880. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $160.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.77 and a twelve month high of $177.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.13.

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Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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