Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,656,000 after purchasing an additional 750,415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Clorox by 6,907.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock worth $75,593,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $71,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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