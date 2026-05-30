Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 8,500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $309.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here