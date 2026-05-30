Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 8,533 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.05 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

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