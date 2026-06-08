IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $864.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $617.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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