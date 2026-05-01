IMC Chicago LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares $NVDU

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.84% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.1%

NVDU opened at $124.52 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.13. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $165.77.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5254 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU - Free Report).

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