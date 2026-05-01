Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

IMC Chicago LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares $NVDU

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position of 44,262 shares in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) worth about $5.21 million, equal to roughly 0.84% of the fund.
  • NVDU is a Direxion ETF that provides 2x leveraged exposure to NVIDIA; it has a market cap near $569 million, a beta of 4.13, and was reported as trading down about 9.1%.
  • The fund declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5254 per share (annualized $2.10), implying a yield of approximately 1.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.84% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.1%

NVDU opened at $124.52 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.13. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $165.77.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5254 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

Before you consider Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One of Nevada's Most Overlooked Gold Plays Just Got a Lot More Interesting
One of Nevada's Most Overlooked Gold Plays Just Got a Lot More Interesting
From Wall Street Logic (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
By Thomas Hughes | April 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines