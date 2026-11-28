Baker BROS. Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT - Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,664,843 shares during the period. Immunovant accounts for about 0.4% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Immunovant worth $93,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 195.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 368,845 shares of the company's stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 243,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Immunovant by 141.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 343,341 shares of the company's stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 200,853 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 22.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunovant from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.60.

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Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Tiago Girão sold 6,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $188,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,472. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 3,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $119,589.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,768,828.25. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $830,947. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $36.92 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for autoimmune diseases. Its research focuses on blocking the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), a pathway involved in maintaining levels of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, including antibodies that can contribute to autoimmune conditions. The company's investigational FcRn-targeting antibodies include IMVT-1402 and batoclimab. Immunovant has studied its therapies for conditions such as myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, Graves' disease and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

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