Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 5,607 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 469.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the game software company's stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total transaction of $1,021,609.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,974 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,516.84. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $508,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,807,731.03. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $146.97 and a one year high of $205.69.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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