Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MKS by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MKS by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in MKS in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.92.

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Trending Headlines about MKS

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised long-term earnings estimates for MKS, including FY2026 EPS of $11.86, FY2027 EPS of $15.00, and FY2028 EPS of $18.24, reinforcing the view that profit growth could remain strong. This kind of higher forward guidance can support the stock by signaling improving earnings power.

Zacks Research raised long-term earnings estimates for MKS, including FY2026 EPS of $11.86, FY2027 EPS of $15.00, and FY2028 EPS of $18.24, reinforcing the view that profit growth could remain strong. This kind of higher forward guidance can support the stock by signaling improving earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent earnings report beat expectations, with MKS posting $2.30 EPS on $1.08 billion in revenue, both above consensus. Strong results and raised Q2 guidance continue to back the bullish case for MKSI.

The company’s most recent earnings report beat expectations, with MKS posting $2.30 EPS on $1.08 billion in revenue, both above consensus. Strong results and raised Q2 guidance continue to back the bullish case for MKSI. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has remained broadly constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy or Overweight ratings and several raising price targets into the $360-$400 range. That analyst support may be helping keep sentiment positive around MKS.

Wall Street has remained broadly constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy or Overweight ratings and several raising price targets into the $360-$400 range. That analyst support may be helping keep sentiment positive around MKS. Neutral Sentiment: MKS also reaffirmed its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which provides income support but is too small to be a major near-term stock driver.

MKS also reaffirmed its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which provides income support but is too small to be a major near-term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares recently, including Director Gerald G. Colella, Director Joseph Donahue, and EVP David Philip Henry. While the sales were disclosed as planned transactions in at least some cases, insider selling can still create caution among investors.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, EVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 4,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $1,007,335.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,931.40. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 8,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $2,779,378.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.48. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock worth $17,830,688. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $324.26 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average is $224.45. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $339.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. MKS's payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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