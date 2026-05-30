Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,990 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of F5 by 400.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 165 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $379.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $399.59. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $327.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.86.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,100. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,227. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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