Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $298.26 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day moving average is $270.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $280.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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