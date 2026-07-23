Impala Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 115,000 Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 4.1% of Impala Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,448.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,842 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $108,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $95,621,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,859,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,672,000 after purchasing an additional 916,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,425,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 718,502 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EMN opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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