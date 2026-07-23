Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $7.24 Million in Celanese Corporation $CE

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000. Celanese makes up 3.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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