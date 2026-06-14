Impala Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Vale S.A. $VALE

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Vale makes up about 1.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $271,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,727 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,838,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,896 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 488,718 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Vale Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vale news, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,575.04. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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