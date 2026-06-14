Impala Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises approximately 2.8% of Impala Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systrade AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,966,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,999,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 185,281 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,146,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $87,296,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $828,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,326. This trade represents a 27.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,838,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 975,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,564,052.68. This trade represents a 1.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $201.25 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $195.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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