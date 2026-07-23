Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. lululemon athletica accounts for 1.1% of Impala Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $226.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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