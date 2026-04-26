Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.48 Million Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 40,397 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of AGCO worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $370,665,000 after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $306,608,000 after buying an additional 98,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,812,922 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,110,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 791,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,712,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.09.

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AGCO Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business's 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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