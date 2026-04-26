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Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $11.47 Million in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Bio-Techne logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Impax Asset Management opened a new position in Bio‑Techne, buying 195,000 shares worth about $11.47 million, representing roughly 0.13% of the company.
  • Several large institutions also boosted stakes—Wellington Management (+349.8% to 5.12M shares, ~$284.6M), Massachusetts Financial Services (+164.4% to 4.01M shares, ~$236.0M) and Durable Capital (new ~$77.7M stake)—leaving institutional owners with about 98.95% of the stock.
  • Bio‑Techne trades at a market cap of ~$8.48B and a high P/E (~106.2); it beat Q4 EPS estimates ($0.46 vs. $0.43) with revenue of $295.9M (down 0.4% YoY), pays a $0.32 annual dividend (0.6% yield), and carries a consensus analyst target of $72.77 ("Moderate Buy").
  • Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne.

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.13% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,115,133 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $284,555,000 after buying an additional 3,978,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $235,994,000 after buying an additional 2,495,328 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,658,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,037,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $113,363,000 after buying an additional 894,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,116 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $183,975,000 after buying an additional 807,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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