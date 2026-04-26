Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $11.47 Million in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.13% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,115,133 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $284,555,000 after buying an additional 3,978,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $235,994,000 after buying an additional 2,495,328 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,658,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,037,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $113,363,000 after buying an additional 894,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,116 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $183,975,000 after buying an additional 807,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

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