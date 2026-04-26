Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $9.17 Million in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Revvity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,570 shares of the company's stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

See Also

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