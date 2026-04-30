Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company's stock worth $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock worth $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,447,000 after buying an additional 579,381 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,216.52.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More.

Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More.

Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More.

Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More.

Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More.

Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More.

Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More.

Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some fund/portfolio churn reported recently; heavy sales can be perceived negatively by sentiment‑driven investors ahead of the quarter. Read More.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

LLY opened at $851.65 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $804.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $948.77 and a 200 day moving average of $985.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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