Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,768,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $949,050,000 after purchasing an additional 116,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,329,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 452,398 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $237,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 125.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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