Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,101 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.21% of Voya Financial worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 625.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,180.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts: Sign Up

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.74 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Voya Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voya Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Voya Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Voya Financial wasn't on the list.

While Voya Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here