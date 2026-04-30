Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 13,060 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after buying an additional 835,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,137,651 shares of the company's stock worth $1,879,718,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE JNJ opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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