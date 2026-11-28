Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Free Report) TSE: IMO by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,892,984 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 756,929 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.10% of Imperial Oil worth $1,217,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 734,540 shares of the energy company's stock worth $90,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,246 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 48.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,940 shares of the energy company's stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,674 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $24,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company's stock.

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Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IMO opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of C$0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio is 38.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities restated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil is an integrated Canadian energy company with activities spanning oil and natural gas production, refining, and the marketing of petroleum products. Founded in 1880, it is one of Canada's longstanding petroleum companies. The company produces oil and natural gas, including oil sands production, and processes crude oil into fuels and other products. Its downstream business supplies gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants, and related products through brands including Esso and Mobil.

See Also

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