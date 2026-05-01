Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Free Report) TSE: IMO by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709,910 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Imperial Oil worth $147,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 64.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 737.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $134.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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