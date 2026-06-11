Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 253.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,147,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $191,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,352,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,448.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,520.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,771,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE ELS opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report).

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