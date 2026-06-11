Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 15,293 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,472. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,999 shares of company stock worth $1,381,740. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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