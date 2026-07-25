Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 3,685 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $592,015,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $765,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 565,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,587,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $288.30 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $299.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $286.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

See Also

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