Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.06.

View Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 104.14%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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