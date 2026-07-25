Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,019 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,700 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $837,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 168,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 490.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $150.28 and a one year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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