Inceptionr LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Article Title

Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Article Title

Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Article Title

Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Other valuation-focused articles are questioning whether TDY is still undervalued after the earnings-driven rally, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s multiple rather than reacting to a new fundamental setback. Article Title

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

TDY opened at $655.40 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $483.02 and a 12 month high of $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $627.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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