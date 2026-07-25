Inceptionr LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,680 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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