Inceptionr LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 8.2%

REXR stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($2.86). Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rexford Industrial Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rexford Industrial reported Q2 2026 Core FFO per share of $0.63 , topping the $0.60 consensus estimate and up from $0.59 a year ago, which is the key profitability metric investors watch for REITs. Article Title

Rexford Industrial reported Q2 2026 , topping the $0.60 consensus estimate and up from $0.59 a year ago, which is the key profitability metric investors watch for REITs. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 Core FFO guidance and highlighted operating efficiencies and disciplined cost control, reinforcing the view that underlying cash flow is improving. Article Title

The company and highlighted operating efficiencies and disciplined cost control, reinforcing the view that underlying cash flow is improving. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on the company’s portfolio realignment plan , which calls for $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion of 2026 dispositions; management said the strategy could support share repurchases and asset recycling at attractive spreads. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on the company’s , which calls for $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion of 2026 dispositions; management said the strategy could support share repurchases and asset recycling at attractive spreads. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.435 per share , implying an annualized yield of about 4.8%, which supports the income appeal of the stock but was not a major surprise. Article Title

The board declared a , implying an annualized yield of about 4.8%, which supports the income appeal of the stock but was not a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed estimates because of a large non-cash impairment charge, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $506.9 million, or $2.26 per share, which could temper enthusiasm despite the stronger FFO results. Article Title

Reported because of a large non-cash impairment charge, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $506.9 million, or $2.26 per share, which could temper enthusiasm despite the stronger FFO results. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance for 2026 EPS of 2.380 to 2.430 is only roughly in line with expectations, and the planned dispositions may create near-term volatility in reported results. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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