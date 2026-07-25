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Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

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Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $582.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.78 and a 200 day moving average of $573.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $624.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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