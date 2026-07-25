Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,493 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,297,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,571,600,000 after acquiring an additional 438,034 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,993 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,042,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after purchasing an additional 395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,615 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154,259 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $260.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $260.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

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