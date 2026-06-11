Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of American Tower by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $192.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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