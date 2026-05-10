Income Insurance Ltd Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $220.72 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.42%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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