Income Insurance Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,409 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $890.27.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $896.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.31 and a 1 year high of $931.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $755.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.91. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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