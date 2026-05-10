Income Insurance Ltd Invests $554,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,238 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $228.05. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

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More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,966 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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